Bay Area Young Survivors Celebrates 20Th Anniversary, Recognizes Inaugural Healthcare Hero At Gala Fundraiser

Bay Area Young Survivors (BAYS) is celebrating its 20th anniversary and the impact it has had on thousands of members' lives. BAYS is an entirely volunteer- and survivor-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit support community for young people with breast cancer in the San Francisco Bay Area.

BAYS has provided over 500 peer-facilitated support groups, distributed nearly $70,000 in financial support to over 160 members to meet their financial needs during treatment, and published three books that have sold copies in the thousands, breaking isolation with words and stories while touching the lives of its members and those impacted by breast cancer across the country. BAYS also provides a special support group called Mets in the City (MITC) for members with metastatic breast cancer.

In honor of reaching this remarkable twenty-year milestone, BAYS wanted to give back some of the love that the community has received from the many healthcare heroes who have supported BAYS members in their breast cancer diagnoses. BAYS is pleased to announce the recipient of its 2023 Healthcare Hero Award is Dr. Hope S. Rugo. Dr. Rugo is a medical oncologist and hematologist at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) specializing in breast cancer research and treatment. Dr. Rugo has delivered exemplary care to hundreds of BAYS members, pushing the boundary of what is possible in breast cancer treatment and redefining what quality care looks like.

As breast cancer survivors and thrivers, the BAYS community knows what a meaningful gift it is to receive care that makes one feel held, feel seen – like a beacon of light amidst a somber sky. In addition to delivering cutting-edge treatments and top-notch oncological care, Dr. Rugo brings empathy, compassion, thoughtfulness, and dedication to a level that is unparalleled. BAYS thanks Dr. Rugo for her many years of commitment to not only helping its members live the longest and highest-quality lives possible but also for raising the standard of what quality care looks like in the treatment of breast cancer.

BAYS will recognize Dr. Rugo at its 20th Anniversary Party and Fundraiser – the Superbloom Soirée – on October 21, 2023, from 6:30 - 10:30 p.m. at Calavera Restaurant in Oakland, CA. Members and supporters can purchase tickets and donate at . In conjunction with the event, a silent auction benefiting BAYS will take place online starting at 9:00 a.m. PST on October 14th and closing at 9:00 p.m. PST on October 21st.

Another milestone being celebrated at the Soiree is the forthcoming groundbreaking of the BAYS Breast Cancer Memorial Garden in San Francisco's world-renowned Golden Gate Park – an effort that has been in the works for over a decade. BAYS is collaborating with the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department, the City of San Francisco, and InsideOut Design to build the Garden at the corner of Arguello Boulevard & Conservatory Drive. The Garden will memorialize the over 100 names of BAYS members who have died of metastatic breast cancer and will continue to receive names as more members are taken by this disease at far too young an age. The Garden will feature words by BAYS members and have a seating area surrounded by native plantings to provide a quiet space where people touched by breast cancer – and the entire city community – can gather to heal, hope, and remember.

ABOUT Bay Area Young Survivors (BAYS)

The goal of BAYS is to provide a welcoming, safe community for young breast cancer patients, survivors, and thrivers. This breast cancer support community is built on compassion, understanding, hope, and inspiration. BAYS members share information, resources, and experiences to provide a soft landing space for people facing the particular challenges of being diagnosed with breast cancer at a young age. These resources include breast cancer support groups in San Francisco and the East Bay, South Bay, and North Bay; virtual breast cancer support groups and events; resources for patients navigating chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery; and much more. BAYS is an inclusive breast cancer support community and welcomes LGBTQIA+ members, as well as people from a wide variety of life experiences.