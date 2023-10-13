786 Invaders, 80 Equipment Units Eliminated In Tavria Direction In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, soldiers of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops eliminated 786 invaders and destroyed 80 units of enemy equipment.
"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 27 airstrikes, 831 artillery strikes and carried out 49 combat engagements. Missile and artillery units of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops performed 1,589 fire missions during the day. The enemy lost 786 people. Eighty units of enemy military equipment were destroyed, in particular, 13 tanks, 34 armored fighting vehicles, 17 artillery systems, three anti-tank systems, a mounted anti-tank grenade launcher, an air defense system, six UAVs and five vehicles," General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops, posted on Telegram . Read also: Defe
nse Forces eliminate 1,030 Russian invaders in past da
Moreover, according to his information, four enemy ammunition depots were destroyed.
