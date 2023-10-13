Ukrainian Farmers Harvest 52.5M Tonnes Of Grain, Oilseed Crops

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of October 13, 2023, Ukrainian farmers already harvested 52.5 million tonnes of grain and oilseed crops.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Grain and oilseed harvesting operations were completed within more than 7.737 million hectares with a yielding capacity of 46 quintals per hectare. More than 35.597 million tonnes of grain was threshed.

In particular, more than 22.21 million tonnes of wheat was gathered from 4.694 million hectares (with a yielding capacity of 47.3 quintals per hectare), 5.863 million tonnes of barley from 1.504 million hectares (39 quintals per hectare), and 396.8 thousand tonnes of peas from 154.4 thousand hectares (25.7 quintals per hectare).

More than 5.863 million tonnes of corn was harvested from 884.4 thousand hectares (with a yielding capacity of 66.1 quintals per hectare), 188.8 thousand tonnes of buckwheat from 127.7 thousand hectares (14.8 quintals per hectare), 162.4 thousand tonnes of millet from 72 thousand hectares (22.6 quintals per hectare), and 929 thousand tonnes of other crops from 300.5 thousand hectares.

Additionally, Ukrainian farmers gathered 16.883 million tonnes of oilseeds from 6.761 million hectares. A total of 4.005 million tonnes of rapeseed was threshed from 1.396 million hectares (with a yielding capacity of 28.7 quintals per hectare), 9.042 million tonnes of sunflower seeds from 3.898 million hectares (23.2 quintals per hectare), and 3.776 million tonnes of soybeans from 1.466 million hectares (25.8 quintals per hectare).

A total of 4.602 million tonnes of sugar beets were gathered from 96.4 thousand hectares (with a yielding capacity of 477.4 quintals per hectare). Most sugar beet volumes were harvested in the Vinnytsia region (more than 1.479 million tonnes).

A reminder that the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry expects Ukraine's gross output of grain and oilseed crops to reach 79.1 million tonnes in 2023.