Number Of Casualties In Shelling Of Pokrovsk Increases To 13

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Pokrovsk, in the Donetsk region, the number of people injured in the morning shelling on Friday, October 13, increased to 13, and one person died.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was launched in criminal proceedings over violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on October 13, at 8:30 a.m., Russian invaders fired on the center of Pokrovsk. According to preliminary data, Russian troops attacked the city with missiles, the type of which is being established.

A man was killed and three others were injured as a result of the shelling.

In addition, another weapon hit the administrative building. Eight employees of the state institution and two visitors were injured.

The victims with contusions, fractures and shrapnel wounds were provided with emergency medical care. The rubble is being cleared.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops killed three residents of the Donetsk region yesterday, October 12, and injured eight others.