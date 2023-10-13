US Labels Pro-Armenian Senator Menendez And His Wife As Foreign Spys

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Robert Menendez,
a senator from New Jersey and a well-known Armenian lobbyist in the
US, has been charged once more for offering political "favors" by
taking bribes. This claim comes on the heels of one made last
month, The New York Times said, Trend reports.
It was mentioned that Menendez is this time charged with serving
on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee while operating as an
agent for Egypt.
Menendez, his wife Nadine Menendez (Arslanian), and a third
defendant, Wael Hana, were charged by federal prosecutors for
planning the senator's work for Egypt without notifying the Justice
Ministry.
The Menendez family received a New Jersey condo as part of a
bribe, and the prosecution urged the judge to seize both the
apartment and a Mercedes-Benz car.
It was emphasized that the mentioned actions violated Menendez's
oath of faith and allegiance to the U.S. Constitution before the
Senate, which would increase pressure on him to resign.
The indictment mentioned that he clearly violated the
prohibition against government officials acting as agents of
foreign forces.
"This appears to be the first time in the United States that a
sitting senator has been charged with misconduct under the Second
World War Foreign Agents Registration Act," The New York Times
said.
It was emphasized that FBI officials and prosecutors, in charges
filed last month against Robert Menendez, 69, his wife Nadine
Menendez (Arslanian), 56, Wael Khan, and two other businessmen,
alleged that the Menendez family created a scheme using the
senator's reputation in exchange for hundreds of thousands of
dollars, gold bars, and a Mercedes-Benz to boost U.S. aid and
military sales to Egypt.
According to the new indictment, Menendez, his wife, and Wael
Hana met with Egyptian officials at various locations between 2018
and 2022 and arranged for the senator to act as an Egyptian agent
in exchange for bribes.
Earlier in May 2019, at a steak restaurant in Washington, D.C.,
Nadine Menendez (Arslanian) asked the question, "What else can my
loved one do for you?" However, at a court hearing held last month,
neither defendant pleaded guilty.
It was noted that Robert Menendez's office released a statement
on the matter.
"All my life, I (a descendant of Cuban immigrants) have been
loyal to only one country, the United States, which my family chose
to live in democracy and freedom. Accusations made one after
another do not make them true," Robert Menendez's office said.
Following his initial indictment last month, Menendez resigned
as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, but he
refused to retire from the Senate as demanded by the Democrats.
Yesterday, some senators from New Jersey and Washington went a
step further and demanded a vote to have him dismissed from the
Senate.
Using letters written on behalf of Egyptian government
officials, Senator Menendez allegedly attempted to persuade other
senators to provide $300 million in US aid.
Robert Menendez wrote the letter on his wife's insistence and
then sent it to her via personal email. Nadine sent it to Wael
Hana, and the latter forwarded the letter to Egyptian
officials.
The indictment notes that Robert Menendez was fully aware of the
requirements of the law on the registration of foreign agents.
Thus, at one time, he asked the Justice Department to investigate
whether the former Republican congressman from Florida had violated
the law because of his ties to Venezuela.
This is not the first corruption charge against Menendez. He was
accused of receiving nearly $1 million in gifts, expensive trips,
and political campaign donations from a wealthy eye doctor in 2015.
Although the case went to trial back in 2017, the jury was never
able to reach a final decision.
Also, Senator Menendez, who is currently under investigation in
the US for corrupt ties to the Armenian lobby, made a statement
against Azerbaijan at a Senate hearing on September 13, 2023.
