Turkmenistan Explores Advancement Of Extensive Collaboration With CIS Countries

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 13. Turkmenistan has studied the possibilities of developing comprehensive cooperation with the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Trend reports.

These possibilities were explored during the participation of the Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov in the meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the CIS member States, which took place on October 12 in Bishkek.

During the meeting, the Foreign Ministers discussed issues of mutual interest and priority issues on the agenda of cooperation within the CIS.

Furthermore, a number of documents were also approved at the meeting for subsequent submission to the CIS heads of state for signature.

Meanwhile, the development of Turkmenistan's cooperation with the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) continues to gain importance in the region.

The country is actively strengthening economic, political and cultural ties with other CIS members by participating in various initiatives, such as joint projects in the fields of energy, transport and trade.