Turkmenistan Explores Advancement Of Extensive Collaboration With CIS Countries

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 13. Turkmenistan has studied the possibilities of developing
comprehensive cooperation with the countries of the Commonwealth of
Independent States (CIS), Trend reports.
These possibilities were explored during the participation of
the Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov in the meeting
of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the CIS member
States, which took place on October 12 in Bishkek.
During the meeting, the Foreign Ministers discussed issues of
mutual interest and priority issues on the agenda of cooperation
within the CIS.
Furthermore, a number of documents were also approved at the
meeting for subsequent submission to the CIS heads of state for
signature.
Meanwhile, the development of Turkmenistan's cooperation with
the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)
continues to gain importance in the region.
The country is actively strengthening economic, political and
cultural ties with other CIS members by participating in various
initiatives, such as joint projects in the fields of energy,
transport and trade.
