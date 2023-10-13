Police Urge Adherence To Instructions And To Places Designated For Demonstrations

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 13 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) called on Jordanians to adhere to the instructions on assembly sites and not to attempt to bypass them, stressing the implementation of the law and preventing anyone from trespassing or bypassing them.He PSD stated that poluce officers are available to maintain the safety of everyone and enable them to exercise their right to peaceful expression of opinion.The statement notes that a few tried to come into contact with the security men, urging them to adhere to the places of assembly and protest that have been designated for them to stand and deliver their message and exercise their right to do so without any violation of the law and instructions issued in this regard.