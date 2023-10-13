India Starts Evacuating Its Citizens From Israel

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 13 (Petra) -- The Indian Foreign Ministry announced Friday the arrival of the first evacuation plane from Israel carrying 212 Indian citizens as part of an operation launched by New Delhi to evacuate thousands of Indians.The spokesman added in a tweet on the X network Friday: "The first flight within the framework of Operation Ajay, with 212 citizens on board, landed in New Delhi."Earlier, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said India would launch Operation Ajay to repatriate its citizens from Israel.The Foreign Ministry noted during a press conference Thursday that there are about 18,000 Indian citizens in Israel.