5.7% Of CAGR Triumph: Baby Stroller Market To Witness Massive Growth By 2031 | By AMR

Changes in lifestyles of the customers have resulted in the adoption of smart and modern baby strollers.

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Baby Stroller Market ," The baby stroller market size was valued at $2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Baby stroller industry have gained popularity among the generation of baby boomers. Despite the popularity, the state of innovations in the design of the baby stroller has reached different level in recent years. The basic function of a baby stroller to make parenting easier. Strollers come with different specification types and usage according to the age and needs of the toddler as well as needs of the customers which include needs based on their lifestyle. Factors that are encouraging the baby stroller market Significant factors such as the rise in the baby stroller market trends of travel among millennials and baby boomers expand the scope for easy travel with babies, accelerating the market growth rate. The single parent and nuclear families have to cope with multitasking along with taking care of their newborn or toddlers. Another important factor is that parents are willing to spend more for the toddlers.

A rise in refurbishment and leasing baby stroller market demand is expected to further propel the market growth. Nuclear families and single parents account for nearly one-third of the share of the baby strollers market. Customers are spending more on prams and strollers as a result of their fast-paced lifestyle, baby-care consciousness, and others. Consumers prefer baby stroller mostly due to the strict government regulations governing the safety standards of these strollers. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) of the U.S. has established federal safety standards for strollers, which address the safety of various parts such as the latch/lock mechanism, wheel attachment, parking brakes, and seat belts.

Baby stroller market analysis into product type, age, distribution channel and region. Depending on product type, it is categorized into lightweight baby stroller, full-size baby stroller, Jogging baby stroller, double baby stroller. According to age, it is segmented into 0-6 months, 6-12months and 12-36 months. As per distribution channel, it is fragmented into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores and e-commerce. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (The U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Chile, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA).

Depending on product type, the Lightweight baby stroller dominated the market with $734.9 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $1293.6 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The Lightweight baby stroller dominated the global baby stroller market. A Lightweight baby stroller is a balance between traditional and umbrella stroller styles. Such type of stroller is lighter in weight than the standard baby stroller trend, also easy to fold and limited in size when folded. Therefore, customers can easily carry it in their car while going for a long trip, or carry if they are away from home, aforementioned factors are increasing the baby stroller market opportunity and increasing the baby stroller market size.

According to the age, 6-12 months babies segment was the highest contributor to the market, and is estimated to reach $1694.9 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that babies at this age cannot travel on their own and hence need to be carried, preferably in a stroller.

As per the distribution channel, the e-commerce segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $783.7 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $1396.7 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. This was attributed to increase in business of retail sale in different regions as well as availability of different products at limited price.

By region, North America was the highest contributor to the market, with $692.7 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $1134.4 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. According to survey reports, 77% European new parents prefer to purchase new stroller and in North America, the percentage is a little bit low; however the population factor changes the equation of baby stroller market growth. According to World Bank report in North America more children are born in Europe every year. This factor also drives the growth of the North America baby stroller market forecast from 2021 to 2031.

The key players profiled in the Baby stroller market include Artsana S.P.A, Baby Bunting, Britax Excelsior Limited, Dorel Juvenile, Goodbaby International, Newell Brand, Peg Perego SpA., Pigeon Corporation, Mothercare, Summer Infant, Inc.

Key findings of the study

By product type, the light weight stroller segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

By age, the 6-12 months segment was dominant in 2021, accounting for 46.85% of the global baby stroller market share.

By distribution channel, the specialty store segment held the highest share in 2021 and registering a CAGR of 6.0% during the baby stroller industry forecast period.

By region, North America was the most prominent market in 2021, and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR 5.0% throughout the forecast period.

