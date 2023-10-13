Calcium Carbonate Market Trends And Profitable Business Opportunities 2023 To 2035 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Research Nester's recent market research analysis on “Calcium Carbonate Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2035” delivers a detailed competitors analysis and a detailed overview of the global calcium carbonate market in terms of market segmentation by product type, end-use, and by region.

Rise in Production of Paper to Boost the Growth of the Global Calcium Carbonate Market

The global market for calcium carbonate is anticipated to grow on account of rising production of paper. Calcium carbonate is a filler substance used in the paper mill while creating alkaline paper. Despite kaolin being the preferred substance throughout the early phases of papermaking, calcium carbonate currently predominates other filler minerals. The main driver of calcium carbonate's popularity is the demand for brighter, thicker paper.

Additionally, the calcium carbonate market expansion is being driven by growing applications of the mineral in the booming automotive industry. The production of plastisols and sealants for use in the automotive industry is frequently based on calcium carbonate, which gives vehicles their structural adhesive and water-proofing qualities. Furthermore, calcium carbonate is a crucial ingredient in the creation of automotive paints and coatings, which is further fostering market expansion. The predicted rise in demand for cars and trucks in emerging nations is anticipated to accelerate the expansion of the calcium carbonate market over the course of the forecast period.

Some of the major growth factors and challenges that are associated with the growth of the global calcium carbonate market are:

Growth Drivers:



Growth in the Use of Calcium Carbonate in Paint Need for Surge in Agriculture Production

Challenges:

One of the crucial factors affecting the calcium carbonate processor is the assurance of the raw material's constant availability in the required quantity. To ensure the desired quantities are produced, the production facility must be built to the required scale and with a reserve capacity that can be used for production in the event of technical difficulties. Moreover, in order to ensure supply reliability, a logistics system must be put in place that facilitates swift supply changeover from one production location to another. The cost of producing calcium carbonate is rising along with the rising transportation costs. Due to this factor, market demand is being hampered.

By end-use, the market for calcium carbonate is segmented into paper, plastics, paints, rubber, adhesive & sealants, and building & construction. Out of these segments, the plastics segment is anticipated to generate the highest revenue of about USD 13 Billion by the end of 2035. The increase in the use of calcium carbonate in plastic manufacturing may be responsible for the segment's growth. However, the paints segment is also estimated to grow. The properties of paint, such as its opacity (covering power), resistance to wear, and sheen, can all be significantly enhanced by calcium carbonate. In most cases, industrial coatings are used as a form of durability-focused defense against potentially dangerous environmental variables. Natural calcium carbonate has an alkaline pH and little oil absorption. Primer surfacers and primers both make excellent candidates because of this important set of qualities. Additionally, calcium carbonate has earned acceptance as a component in top or finishing coatings that must maintain a high shine and gloss level.

By region, the Europe market for calcium carbonate is set to have significant growth over the forecast period. With an increase in population in Europe, there is a growing need for clean drinking water. In the upcoming years, this is anticipated to increase demand for the product as a water treatment ingredient. Due to its exceptional qualities, such as its distinctive white color, good light scattering capabilities, great brightness, and comparably cheaper costs than wood flour or sawdust, calcium carbonate fillers are widely utilized in industrial products in Europe.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global calcium carbonate market which includes company profiling of Imerys S.A., Mississippi Lime Company, Omya AG, Minerals Technologies Inc., Carmeuse, Okutama Kogyo Co., Ltd., Maruo Calcium Co. Ltd., GLC Minerals, Provencale SA, Calcinor, and others.

