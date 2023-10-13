Wireless Network Security Market Development Strategies, Demand By 2031 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Global Wireless Network Security Market is projected to reach USD 69.64 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 12.8%, from USD 23.65 billion in 2022. The wireless network security market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years due to the expanding wireless device ecosystem, increased reliance on wireless connectivity, and deployment of 5G networks. Wireless network security refers to the procedures and controls put in place to safeguard wireless communication and data transfer. It works to prevent unauthorized access, data eavesdropping, and network breaches in Wi-Fi networks. Security measures including encryption, strict password requirements, network monitoring, and firewall security are frequently used in wireless networks to guarantee the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data.

Request a Sample Copy or View Report Summary:

The market for wireless network security has shown exponential growth in recent years as a result of the increased use of wireless technologies across a variety of industries. It covers the strategies, tools, and technological developments employed to safeguard wireless networks from numerous internet threats and unauthorized access. One of the main drivers propelling the market's growth is the increase in wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, which has extended the attack surface for potential cyber threats. As a result, both businesses and ordinary citizens are investing in strong security solutions to protect their wireless networks and crucial data. VPNs, intrusion detection systems, and encryption protocols like WPA3 are solutions for wireless network security. Emerging technologies like machine learning and AI are also being incorporated to improve security by detecting and preventing threats in real-time. Because industries including healthcare, finance, and essential infrastructure regularly use secure wireless networks, hackers are drawn to them as targets. As a result, stringent legislation and compliance standards further increase the need for wireless network security solutions. The BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) movement and the rising popularity of remote work have an impact on the market as well. These factors necessitate strong security measures to protect corporate networks from potential breaches via employee-owned devices. Due to rising wireless device use, growing cyberthreats, regulatory constraints, and the demand for secure distant access in today's digital environment, the wireless network security market is expanding quickly. This industry is anticipated to keep growing as technology advances and security challenges increase.

In March 2023, Axis Security, a provider of Security Service Edge, was acquired by Hewlett Packard Enterprise, strengthening network security. In order to enhance its edge-to-cloud security capabilities and fulfill the growing need for integrated networking and security solutions offered as a service, HPE plans to buy cloud security provider Axis Security. By acquiring Axis Security, HPE will be able to offer a unified Secure Access Services Edge (SASE) solution.

In December 2022, For 5G and hybrid networks, Cradlepoint announced the availability of a zero-trust network access solution. The third NetCloud Exchange (NCX) product, Zero Trust Network Access, is now available, according to the industry pioneer in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network solutions. For Cradlepoint deployments, NCX ZTNA delivers a native ZTNA experience that offers simplicity, efficiency, and granularity.

Market Dynamics

The global market for wireless network security is segmented into solutions and services based on component. The solutions category controls the highest revenue share of the market. The global wireless network security market is divided into cloud and on-premise segments based on deployment. With the biggest revenue share, the on-premise category dominates the global wireless network security market. The global wireless network security market is divided into large and small businesses (SMEs) based on enterprise size. The market for wireless network security is dominated by large businesses. The global wireless network security market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, IT & Telecom, government, aerospace and defence, and others based on the end-user industry. With the greatest revenue share, the BFSI category dominates the global market for wireless network security. Its dynamics are determined by a complex interplay of several factors that have an impact on the development, evolution, and difficulties of the wireless network security business. One important factor that generates both new opportunities and risks is the continued development of wireless technology. As wireless networks get bigger and more sophisticated, strong security solutions become more and more important. Cybersecurity threats are a major concern in this industry. Bad actors, including hackers and cybercriminals, whose tactics are continuously evolving, are always pushing the boundaries of wireless network security. In this dynamic, security companies must continually develop and adapt to counter new threats. Regulatory aspects have a big impact as well. Organizations are being compelled to invest in compliant wireless network security measures by governments and industry organizations throughout the world that are establishing stronger data protection and privacy requirements. Serious penalties and reputational harm may follow from noncompliance. The growing reliance on wireless communication across a range of industries, including as healthcare, banking, and manufacturing, is further influencing the market's dynamics. The possible attack surface is widened by this increased usage, elevating the importance of wireless network security for organizations and businesses. In addition, the environment is changing due to the expansion of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and a global shift towards remote work. Remote workers must use secure wireless connections, and IoT gadgets provide new security flaws that must be fixed. The primary drivers propelling the wireless network security market are the advancement of wireless technology, the ongoing evolution of cyber threats, governmental constraints, the expansion of wireless usage, and the incorporation of IoT devices. These factors create a dynamic and challenging environment for security firms and organizations attempting to protect their wireless networks.

Get Discount@

Regional Analysis

The wireless network security market in North America is expected to lead globally. In North America, businesses and customers both display a high level of cybersecurity awareness. High-profile data breaches and cyberattacks have caused organizations to prioritize security spending, which has resulted in strong market demand for cutting-edge security solutions and services. The region's legislative framework, which includes laws like the GDPR and HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act), mandates stringent data protection and privacy standards. This has led to organizations investing considerably in security solutions in order to achieve compliance and avoid hefty penalties. As a global hub for technological innovation, North America's tech industry powerhouses, startups, and research institutes are driving the evolution of security technologies. Cybersecurity innovations are continually being created in the area and applied globally. Due to the region's dominance in the financial services industry and the presence of important financial centers like New York City, enormous security investments have been made to safeguard financial institutions and transactions. The financial sector has been leading the way in implementing cutting-edge security solutions.

The report “ Wireless Network Security Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Solution, Services), by Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by End-User Industry (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Government, Aerospace and Defense, and Other), and by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and CSA), and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2031” is available now to Econ Market Research customers and can also be purchased directly from:

Further key findings from the report suggest :



The global wireless network security market is predicted to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8% over the projected period of 2023-2031.

North America will be the leading region of the global wireless network security market during the forecast period of 2023-2031. The major key players in the global wireless network security market are: ADT, Inc.; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Broadcom, Inc.; Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Dell Technologies, Inc.; Fortinet, Inc; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (Aruba Networks); Honeywell International Inc.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Econ Market Research has segmented the global wireless network security market based on component, deployment, enterprise size, end-user Industry and region:

Wireless Network Security by Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2031)



Solution Services

Wireless Network Security by Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2031)



Cloud On-premise

Wireless Network Security by Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2031)



Large Enterprises SMEs

Wireless Network Security by End-User Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2031)



BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Government

Aerospace and Defense Other

Wireless Network Security Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2031)



North America



U.S.



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa

Rest of MEA

Latin America



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

Read More@

About Us:

Econ Market Research provides comprehensive industry research and actionable intelligence. We assist our clients in obtaining solutions to their research needs through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialise in semiconductors and electronics, aerospace and defence, energy, automotive and transportation, healthcare, manufacturing and construction, media and technology, chemicals and materials, and materials.

Contact Us:

E-mail:

Phone: (+1) 812 506 4440.

Website:-

Related Reports: