Sports Flooring Market Revenue To Cross USD 20.5 Billion By 2031, Exhibiting A 5.7% CAGR: TMR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The sports flooring market is expected to capture a 5.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 , reaching US$ 20.5 billion by the end of 2031.



The sports flooring market is influenced by different key aspects including consumer preferences, technological innovations, and consumer preferences.

There is rising awareness about sports safety among sports people. With an increasing focus on athlete safety, a huge demand for sports flooring is observed, which provides slip and impact resistance.

Download PDF Brochure:

The construction of sports arenas as well as stadiums for organizing sports events is fueling the sports flooring demand. Investments by private organizations and governments in the development of sports infrastructure create significant opportunities for the sports flooring market.

Integration of smart technologies and improvement in sustainability features further expand market growth and allow customers to get the best flooring solutions.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



The global market valued at US$ 12.5 billion in 2022.

The market in Europe acquired a 28.4% share in 2022.

North America is estimated to get a significant share from 2023 to 2031. Based on application, the indoor sports flooring segment is leading the market.

Global Sports Flooring Market- Key Drivers and Trends



There is an increasing trend toward multi-purpose sports facilities. These accommodate different sports activities. Advancements have led to the introduction of innovative flooring solutions, which enhance athletic performance and reduce injury risk.

Manufacturers are focusing on producing eco-friendly flooring materials adopting sustainable production practices and using recycled resources. Growing health awareness and an increase in sports activities are also fueling the demand for sports floorings. Growing demand for top-quality sports infrastructure is expected to spur the market for sports flooring in the forthcoming years. High-performance sports flooring solutions cater to different sports disciplines with advancements. Lucrative opportunities are provided to the global sports flooring market vendors through development in materials as well as technology.



Regional Landscape of the Sports Flooring Market



North America is likely to hold a significant share from 2023 to 2031 according to the latest sports flooring market projection. The rise in expenditure on sports facilities and leisure activities is driving the market dynamics of the region.

North America is experiencing a surge in expenditure on sports facilities because of the economic benefits of hosting athletic events, a rise in public awareness about the benefits of physical health, and the desire to cultivate and encourage local talent.

Rapid urbanization and industrialization have resulted in a great need for contemporary and accessible sports facilities, in turn fueling the demand for high-quality sports flooring solutions. There has been a considerable increase in involvement in indoor sporting activities in North America and Europe due to a rise in household income and an increase in expenditure on leisure activities The market in Europe captured a 28.4% share in 2022. Growing focus on health and fitness is prompting high expenditure on sports infrastructure, which is propelling the sports flooring market statistics. Public and commercial sectors in Europe and North America countries are investing significantly in indoor sports complexes, which is projected to boost the sports flooring market progress in the next few years

Get Exclusive Discount on Sports Flooring Market at:

Competitive Landscape

Several key competitors provide a huge range of sports flooring solutions. These solutions fulfill the various sports and performance requirements. Strategic partnerships, innovation, and novel product releases are some of the key strategies followed by the market participants to maintain their position in the market. Both global as well as regional manufacturers in the market provide a huge array of sports flooring solutions.



CONICA, a Switzerland-based global leader in sports and recreational flooring, partnered with Alpha Building Chemicals in August 2023. It is a Taiwan-based company that specializes in distributing construction and building solutions, to streamline the distribution of CONICA's advanced products and flooring solutions in the region Tarkett launched PureGrain in July 2023. It is a sustainable artificial turf flooring made from corn cob.

Key Segmentation

By Product Type



PVC Flooring

Wood flooring

Polyurethane Flooring

Rubber Flooring

Polypropylene Flooring

Artificial Turf Flooring Others



By Application



Outdoor Indoor

By End-use



Commercial Residential

By Sport



Track & Field

Football

Basketball

Volleyball

Badminton

Tennis

Gym, Dance, & Aerobic Studio Others

By Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa



Place an Order Copy of Sports Flooring Market Report at:

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website:

Blog:

Email:



Wood Flooring Market

Rubber Flooring Market Paste PVC Flooring Market





Tags Sports Flooring Market Sports Flooring PVC Flooring Polyurethane Flooring Polypropylene Flooring Artificial Turf Flooring Related Links