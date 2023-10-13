Modulos AG Unveils Responsible AI Platform At Gitex Global 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Modulos at Gitex Global 2023

Modulos RAI Platform

Modulos Logo

Setting the new standard for AI governance and compliance in line with upcoming AI regulations

- Kevin Schawinski, CEO of Modulos̈RICH, SWITZERLAND, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Modulos AG , an innovator at the forefront of AI technology, proudly announces its participation in Gitex Global 2023 , taking place from October 16 to 20 in Dubai. As one of the leading AI tech companies in Switzerland, Modulos will showcase its Responsible AI Platform at the SwissTech Pavilion, located in Hall 1 at Booth H1-B50.In the rapidly evolving landscape of AI regulation, organizations are grappling with the complexities of adhering to multiple frameworks, managing risks, and ensuring responsible AI practices.Modulos Responsible AI Platform simplifies adherence and enforcement to various regulatory frameworks and guidelines emerging in the region (e.g. EU AI Act and the UAE's AI principles and guidelines). At the same time, it also offers high scalability and reusability across organizations' use cases and projects. It stands as a robust, adaptable, and flexible solution that harmonizes specific compliance requirements with broader organizational objectives.“We are helping organizations develop and operate AI products and services in a new regulated environment.” said Kevin Schawinski, CEO of Modulos.Modulos is committed to assisting organizations in the Middle East and Africa with the export of high-quality AI products and services to Europe, adhering to the highest standards of Responsible AI currently being adopted and in the process of standardization. Conversely, European companies will benefit from a control framework specifically designed to comply with evolving local frameworks, including the UAE's AI principles and guidelines.Join Modulos at the SwissTech Pavilion in Hall 1 at Booth H1-B50 for the opportunity to explore its platform for a personalized demonstration and engage in in-depth discussions with the team.With Modulos, you can start assessing your level of compliance, identify gaps, and embrace Responsible AI practices.

Laura Ferrari

Modulos AG

+41 76 566 05 48



Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Streamlining AI Governance through Modulos Responsible AI Platform