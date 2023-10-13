Waterproofing Membrane Market 2023 Growth, Cost Estimation, Business Plan 2035 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Research Nester published a report titled “ Waterproofing Membrane Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2035 ” which delivers detailed overview of the global waterproofing membrane market in terms of market segmentation by product, raw material, application, end-user, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The global waterproofing membrane market is anticipated to attain a CAGR of ~8% over the forecast period, i.e., 2023 – 2035. The market is segmented on the basis of application into roofing & walls, water management, tunnel liners, bridges, and others, out of which, the roofing & wall segment is anticipated to hold largest market value over the forecast period owing to the increasing residential construction activities, along with the growing use of waterproofing membranes to line the drainage slopes and roofs.

The global waterproofing membrane market is projected to grow on the back of increasing usage of waterproofing membranes in infrastructural and residential construction. Increasing construction of tunnels and bridges using waterproofing membrane to protect the structure from water damage, and growing application of the membrane in roofing and drainage slopes to prolong the life of houses and buildings are some of the major factors estimated to boost the market growth. Furthermore, waterproofing membrane provides other benefits, such as, impact resistance, and durability, which is further expected to boost its usage in the construction industry.

On the basis of geographical analysis, the global waterproofing membrane market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to gain largest market share over the forecast period, owing to the growing construction industry, coupled with the weather conditions in the region. APAC region experiences heat and heavy rainfall in summers and monsoon respectively, which is estimated to boost the regional market growth.

The research was global in nature and conducted in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, areas like Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, market players competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. have been covered and displayed in the research report to ensure it dives deep to achieve strategic competitive intelligence in the segment.

Increasing Application of Waterproofing Membranes in Construction Sector to Propel the Market Growth

Waterproofing membranes, as the name suggests, are used to protect any surface, from the walls and roofs of a building, to the insides of a water management system or tunnel, from the damage by water. In addition to this, these membranes also provide protection from heat, corrosion and other impacts. The increasing use of these membranes in the infrastructural as well as residential construction activities, is the major growth driver for the market.

However, competition from the natural alternative products is expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of the global waterproofing membrane market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global waterproofing membrane market which includes company profiling of Tremco Construction Products Group, Soprema S.A.S., BASF SE, Sika AG, GCP Applied Technologies Inc, Holcim Ltd, MAPEI S.p.A., Carlisle Construction Materials LLC (CCM), Fosroc, Inc., Johns Manville and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global waterproofing membrane market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

