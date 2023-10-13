Translucent Concrete Market Future Demand, Share, Growth Opportunities 2023-2035 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Research Nester's recent market research analysis on “Translucent Concrete Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2035” delivers a detailed competitor's analysis and a detailed overview of the global translucent concrete market in terms of market segmentation by raw material type, application end-user, and by region.

Growing Research & Development of Advanced Materials to Promote Global Market Share of Translucent Concrete

The global translucent concrete market is estimated to grow majorly on account of the rising development of eco-friendly construction materials that reduce power consumption besides limiting carbon emissions. The rapid growth of the construction sector along with the rising urbanization and infrastructural development together with the increasing consumer preference for rising the aesthetic appeal of buildings is leading the demand for components that can aid in fine architecture.

Translucent concrete or light-transmitting concrete is an environmentally friendly, viable building material that works on the property of Nano-Optics. This material has low density, low thermal conductivity compared to traditional concrete and promotes energy conservation. It is treated as high-performance concrete because it reduces dead weight and lowers the handling cost of construction.

Some of the major growth factors and challenges that are associated with the growth of the global translucent concrete market are:

Growth Drivers:



Growing Invention in the Field of Nanotechnology Rising Application of Sustainable Construction Practices

Challenges:

The high cost associated with translucent concrete is causing hindrances to the adoption of this material, and the lack of awareness in many least-developed countries about the development of such advanced materials are some of the major factors anticipated to hamper the global market size of translucent concrete.

By end-user, the global translucent concrete market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. The commercial segment is expected to garner the highest revenue by the end of 2035 by growing at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The growing demand for commercial spaces and the augmenting investment in construction projects for commercial purposes is bolstering the segment growth.

By application, the global translucent concrete market is segmented into façade and wall cladding, roofing, flooring, and digital signage. The façade and wall cladding segment will garner the highest revenue in the given period owing to the increasing use of advanced materials which can provide illumination, thermal insulation, and other benefits besides enhancing the external appearance of the buildings.

By region, the European translucent concrete market is to generate the highest revenue by 2035. This growth is anticipated by strict government regulations regarding energy conservation and the use of sustainable materials in the construction of new buildings & infrastructure in the region.

The translucent concrete market in North America is predicted to register notable growth by 2035. The growing infrastructural development and the rising demand for green building materials to reduce the consumption of energy are propelling the demand for translucent concrete in the region.

The Middle East and Africa translucent concrete market is projected to grow in terms of revenue through 2035. The surging application of translucent concrete in new infrastructure development projects to enhance the aesthetical appeal of the walls of several towers in the MEA backed by the government initiatives for massive ongoing projects is resulting in the rising utilization of this concrete as the building material in this region. This is expected to drive the market for translucent concrete in the region.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global translucent concrete market which includes company profiling of Florack Energie GmbH, Glass Block Technology Ltd., Beton Brož, sro, Pan-United Corporation Ltd., Italcementi SpA, LCT GesmbH, CRE Panel GMBH, Dupont Lightstone ApS, LUCEM GmbH, Litracon ltd., DITON Ltd,

