Whole Foods Markets Nationwide Expand Offerings To Include Seven Rumi Spice Products

Rumi Spice CEO Keith Alaniz with new product lines at Whole Foods Markets nationwide

Rumi Spice Marketing Director Jen Tracy is thrilled to celebrate the sale on Rumi Spice products at Whole Foods nationwide

Women during the saffron harvest in Herat, Afghanistan harvesting Rumi Spice premium Afghan Saffron.

Rumi Spice and Whole Foods Celebrate Expansion with Nationwide Sale on Ethically Sourced Spices, Including Saffron and Cumin, Directly Sourced from Afghanistan

- Keith Alaniz, CEO & Co-FounderSAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Rumi Spice, a leading provider of ethically sourced spices , is excited to announce a significant expansion of its partnership with Whole Foods Market. As of last month, Whole Foods Markets nationwide are now carrying a minimum of seven Rumi Spice products: Saffron , Cumin , Coriander, Harissa, Za'atar, Ras El Hanout, and Shawarma. This marks the largest order from Whole Foods to date, and both companies are celebrating this milestone with a nationwide sale through Tuesday, October 17.About the PartnershipWhole Foods Market, a retailer committed to high-quality, natural, and organic products, has expanded its spice offerings to include these seven Rumi Spice products in all its stores across the nation. Rumi Spice offers ethically sourced spices directly sourced from Afghanistan, empowering Afghan women and their communities.Quote from Keith Alaniz, CEO and Co-Founder of Rumi Spice:"As a military veteran who served in Afghanistan, I've witnessed firsthand the incredible resilience and richness of Afghan culture and its culinary traditions. This expansion with Whole Foods Market is not just a business milestone for us; it's a testament to the power of ethical sourcing and community empowerment. We're thrilled to bring a piece of Afghanistan's rich culinary heritage to Whole Foods shoppers across the nation. Whole Foods has always been a pioneer in promoting quality, ethical products, and we couldn't be more excited and proud to strengthen our partnership with them."Nationwide Sale to CelebrateTo commemorate this significant expansion, Rumi Spice and Whole Foods are hosting a nationwide sale on these seven Rumi Spice products. The sale will run through Tuesday, October 17, offering customers the opportunity to experience the rich flavors and ethical sourcing that Rumi Spice is known for.About Rumi SpiceRumi Spice is more than just a spice company; it's a social enterprise committed to empowering Afghan women and their communities through ethical sourcing. By establishing direct partnerships with Afghan farmers, Rumi Spice brings unique, flavorful, and sustainably sourced spices to kitchens across America. The company's offerings include a wide range of spices, with Saffron and Cumin being among the most popular.

