Muslim World League Condemns Israeli Escalation In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 13 (Petra) -- The Muslim World League (MWL) Friday condemned the continued dangerous escalation in the occupied territories and the resulting huge and painful losses, especially among innocent civilians.In a statement carried by the Union of Islamic Cooperation Agencies (UNA) on Friday, it called for an immediate cessation of hpstilities and adherence to international humanitarian law, which aims to limit the effects of armed conflicts on civilians and provide protection for the population, civilians, the sick and the wounded during wars and armed conflicts.