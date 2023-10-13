Activity Assessment Meeting Of Swedish Branch Of National Union Of Eritrean Women (NUEW)

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The National Union of Eritrean Women's Swedish branch had a meeting to analyze its activities and develop a future action plan.

Ms. Saba Tekle, Head of the union Swedish branch, provided a report on the objective state of the union branch, as well as the accomplishments and difficulties faced in the first half of 2023, at a meeting attended by heads of various association units.

The report was the subject of a lengthy discussion among the participants, who also approved a number of recommendations.

Mr. Sirak Bahlibi, Head of Community and Public Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in the Scandinavian countries, virtually addressed the gathering and provided an overview of the role of Diaspora nationals in national affairs.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.