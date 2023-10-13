Envisioning A More Sustainable Future – Climate Change In The Spotlight At Inaugural Superbridge Summit Dubai

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

With the UAE all set to host the United Nations' 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) in November, next week's inaugural SuperBridge Summit Dubai ( )- taking place at the Museum of the Future in Dubai on 16-17 October 2023 - will bring together diverse thought leaders and visionaries from around the interconnected world to discuss the role that countries can play in envisioning and contributing towards a more sustainable future for all.

Driving the world's energy transition

“The Earth's future is at stake, and it needs emerging economies to transition to greener and cleaner energy systems” according to Dr. Nasser Saidi, Founder and Chairman of the Clean Energy Business Council, a non-profit, non-governmental association that brings together leading local and international organizations in the MENA clean energy sector from both the private and public spheres.

He continued:“I am a firm believer that the GCC can take centre stage in the global energy transition. As the GCC undertakes massive investments in renewable energy and moves towards achieving its NZE goals, not only can the GCC leverage its advantageous location at the heart of the global sunbelt and secure pole position as lowest cost producer of solar power, but the region's experience with developing and using climate tech could also help export technologies such as desalination, district cooling and desert agriculture.”

“The region's financial centres have the resources and expertise to become international centres for climate, green and blue finance – investment with positive impacts on the oceans. This will...[not only] accelerate the GCC's energy transition and economic diversification plans... [but also] build on existing and growing trade and investment relations that the GCC has with emerging nations, especially Africa & Asia,” said Dr. Saidi.

Role of technology in promoting sustainable urban development

Consumers today are increasingly conscious of their purchasing choices and their impact in the long-term. A reflection of this can be seen in the trends related to smart living technologies. Integrating artificial intelligence (AI), touchless technology, smart thermostats, and health tech, smart living technologies not only offer convenience but also contribute to a sustainable and eco-friendly lifestyle.



At the Summit, Dr. Chao Wang, Founder and CEO of Ambilight, a world-leading electrochromic technology developer will share insights into“how our electrochromic technology is at the forefront of shaping the future of urban living by making it more comfortable, efficient, sustainable, and user-centric.”

“Our vision is to usher in a new era where technology harmoniously integrates with urban life, creating environments that are not just smarter but also more enriching and enjoyable for everyone,” he continued.

Touching on his outlook for smart living, Dr. Wang shared that:“The smart living industry and sustainable urban planning in 2024 will be characterized by the integration of smart glass solutions into urban landscapes. These solutions not only enhance comfort and well-being but also contribute significantly to environmental sustainability, aligning perfectly with the principles of ESG. As more glass becomes an integral part of cities, it is imperative that it becomes smarter and greener, ensuring that people can enjoy comfortable, natural environments while upholding a commitment to a more sustainable and eco-conscious future. We hope everyone can enjoy natural light.”

Looking further ahead, Dr. Wang added:“In the next 5-10 years, smart living technologies are expected to undergo significant development, transformation, and innovation, which will also bring about changes to urban areas. Smart living technologies will shape urban areas in the next 5-10 years by creating smart cities, transportation, homes, and agriculture. These technologies will also help to promote economic development for different regions by reducing costs, improving efficiency, creating new businesses and markets, improving people's living standards and quality of life, and promoting sustainable urban development.”







Michael Sheren, President of MVGX, a leading green fintech group, and Former Chairman of G20, is a Summit speaker on transforming the energy landscape through alliances in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. He believes that“there should be an ongoing conversation between the G20 countries and emerging markets on how to provide them [emerging markets] with a just, fair and deserving climate resilient economy led by key infrastructure projects starting with renewable energy,”

“At the SuperBridge Summit Dubai, I'm looking forward to interacting with a collection of conviction driven experienced professionals and experts looking to provide ideas and solutions on the important issues of our time,” he continued.

Exploring transformative opportunity at the summit

With 2023 declared as the Year of Sustainability in the UAE, the SuperBridge Summit Dubai will aim to dive deeper into similar trends that are driving developed and emerging economies on their green energy transition journeys, while advancing climate finance opportunities. This will be an important area of focus for us as the Summit will ignite, connect and unite future-minded, action-oriented leaders from the world's fastest growing economies to explore transformative opportunities across the world.

The inaugural SuperBridge Summit, taking place from 16-17 October 2023 at Dubai's iconic Museum of the Future will be a unique platform converging more than 500 investors, business, government, policy and cultural leaders from 20 countries to accelerate investment and co-creation opportunities in hitherto untapped and under-explored markets.

A pioneering initiative by KAOUN International, a subsidiary of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), and the SuperBridge Council, the SuperBridge Summit Dubai will be held in partnership with the 43rd edition of GITEX Global, the world's largest and most influential tech event hosted in Dubai, attracting tech executives and investors from 170 countries.

About KAOUN International:

KAOUN International is the independent events company and wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) established to organize and manage events internationally. Derived from the Arabic word 'universe', KAOUN International's mission is to 'Create Limitless Connections' for the industries and markets in which it operates. Created to leverage the 40-year legacy of DWTC's events management business and drive future MICE sector opportunity in the MENASA region. KAOUN International delivers game-changing live experiences that build robust business connections, create opportunity, and stimulate economic growth, building on DWTC's extensive portfolio of business and consumer events spanning multiple sectors, including technology, food and hospitality, sustainability, broadcast and satellite, automotive, talent development and leisure marine.

About the SuperBridge Council:

The SuperBridge Council was established to synergize and bring together a new non-political platform for global leaders from fast-growing economies. It bridges the old and the young, tradition and modernity, the north and the south, the east and the west, to inspire new strategies and forge sustainable solutions for the next generations to thrive. The inaugural edition of the show will take place from 16-17 October 2023, at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, UAE. More information: