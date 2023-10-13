Grinteq Among The Top Service Providers In Portugal For 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Manifest, a business-to-business (B2B) aggregator headquartered in Washington, DC, has undertaken the task of identifying and selecting the most exceptional service providers in Portugal.



Notwithstanding the prevailing global concerns, economists have made predictions indicating a prospective growth trajectory for Portugal in the years 2023 and 2024. In order to facilitate the influx of foreign investment and cultivate a skilled workforce, the government has accorded utmost importance to the digital sector.



The Manifest highlights the prominent stakeholders within the rapidly growing business-to-business (B2B) sector of the nation.



Grinteq, a reputable company specializing in the provision of adaptable ecommerce software development services, has been recognized as one of the top performers in Portugal for the year 2023. This recognition has been conferred in two distinct categories, namely IT Services Companies and Software Development Companies, as determined by Manifest.



Grinteq is a digital agency that specializes in providing expert-level support for the development of ecommerce software. Grinteq's clientele encompasses a diverse array of entities, such as B2C/DTC online retail brands, B2B ecommerce development agencies, and next-generation technology products.



Grinteq offers a range of services, including the provision of implementation, customization, and maintenance support. The agency additionally facilitates various third-party integrations that effectively collaborate to deliver an omnichannel experience to the end users of their customers.

