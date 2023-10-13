Ottplay Premium And STAGE Collaborate To Redefine Regional Streaming In India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 12th October, 2023 – OTTplay Premium, India's premier AI-powered streaming, recommendation, and content discovery platform, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with STAGE, the pioneering dialect-based streaming platform. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in delivering diverse and authentic regional content to Indian audiences.



STAGE, the world's first dialect-based streaming platform, boasts an impressive library of over 250 original films and series spanning various genres. With a focus on Haryanvi and Rajasthani dialects, STAGE brings forth a unique entertainment experience that resonates deeply with the rich cultural diversity of India.



The partnership between OTTplay Premium and STAGE is set to enhance the streaming landscape in India by combining cutting-edge technology and localized content. OTTplay Premium, known for its AI-driven recommendations and content discovery capabilities, will seamlessly integrate STAGE's dialect-based content into its platform, making it easily accessible to a wider audience.



Avinash Mudaliar, CEO and Co-founder of OTTplay, commented on the partnership, saying, "We are thrilled to join forces with STAGE in our shared mission to bring diverse, regional content to the forefront of India's streaming industry. This collaboration not only enriches the content offerings on OTTplay Premium but also celebrates the linguistic and cultural diversity of our country. Our AI algorithms will ensure that users discover STAGE's compelling content, creating a personalized and engaging experience for our viewers."



Vinay Singhal, Co-founder and CEO of STAGE, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Dialects in India changes after every 8 kms or so. Up until now people only had Hindi content at their disposal where the cultural values and milieu are missing. STAGE makes content for aspiring Bharat and enables them to take pride in their culture and dialect. Partnership with OTTPlay will allow STAGE to take its content and mission to a wider set of audiences. "Kyonki Boli Mein Apnapan Hai"



OTTplay Premium and STAGE share a common vision of democratizing content access while championing the rich tapestry of regional languages and cultures in India. This partnership aligns perfectly with their shared commitment to offering a diverse and enriching streaming experience for viewers across the country.



As India's digital entertainment landscape continues to evolve, OTTplay Premium and STAGE are excited to be at the forefront of this transformation. Together, they are poised to revolutionize the way Indian audiences engage with regional content, fostering cultural pride and diversity through the power of streaming.



About OTTplay Premium:



OTTplay is India's first AI-powered streaming, recommendation, and content discovery platform. The platform has launched OTTplay Premium subscription packs which gives its users access to 26 diverse Indian and International OTTs in the form of 9 specially curated subscription packs to choose from, based on their language, genre, taste preferences and budget. The OTTplay Premium is available on 8 devices including Android TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, iOS, Android, web, Jio store and Samsung TV.

