Dental Clinics Drive European Dental Adhesives Market, Holding 60.70% Share In 2022





The dental & orthodontic adhesives market in Europe is experiencing steady growth, with the market valued at $856.72 million in 2022 and expected to reach $1,210.57 million by 2028, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.93%.

This growth is influenced by several factors, including an increased prevalence of dental disorders and oral conditions, greater awareness of oral health, and the rising adoption of cosmetic dental procedures.

Key Highlights from the Report:

Key Vendors:

The report profiles several leading companies and prominent players operating in the dental & orthodontic adhesives market in Europe. Some of the key vendors in the market include:



Dentsply Sirona

Ivoclar Vivadent

3M Co.

Danaher International

DMG America

Henkel AG

Shofu Dental Corporation

Bisco

Medental International

SDI Limited

DETAX

Envista

GC America

Hoffmann Dental Manufaktur

Kerr

HUGE Dental

Tokuyama Dental Corp

DenMat

GSK

Kuraray America Inc

Prime Dental Manufacturing

Ultradent Products Inc

Pulpdent

Ormco International

Procter & Gamble Co.

Prevest DenPro USA Inc DMP Dental Industry S.A.

Product Segmentation:

The market is segmented based on different criteria, including application type, formulation type, and end-user type. These segments include:



Application Type: Restorative Adhesives, Denture Adhesives

Formulation Type: Creams, Liquids, Powders, Others End-User Type: Dental Clinics, Hospitals, Dental Academics/Institutes, Others

This comprehensive report provides valuable insights into the dental & orthodontic adhesives market in Europe, offering data on market size, forecasts, segmentations, and industry trends. It is a useful resource for industry stakeholders, investors, and professionals looking to understand the dynamics of this market.





Key Attributes: