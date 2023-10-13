360-Degree Camera Market Demand 2023, Size, Share, Trends, Demand And Future Pediction Till 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

360-Degree Camera Market Demand 2023 | Analysis Report

The report has segmented the 360-degree camera market on the basis of connectivity type, resolution, camera type, vertical, application, distribution channel.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled“360-Degree Camera Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.



360-Degree Camera Market Size, CAGR and Forecast 2023-2028:

The global 360-degree camera market size reached US$ 1,072.5 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4,343.0 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 25.66% during 2023-2028.

What is 360-degree camera?

A 360-degree camera is a specialized imaging device designed to capture a complete panoramic view of its surroundings. Unlike traditional cameras that capture only a limited field of view, a 360-degree camera uses multiple lenses or a single fisheye lens to record everything in all directions simultaneously. This innovative technology allows users to create immersive and interactive content, such as photos and videos, where viewers can navigate and explore the entire environment as if they were physically present.

360-degree cameras have found applications in various industries, including virtual reality, tourism, real estate, and even market research. They enable businesses to showcase products and locations in an engaging and comprehensive manner, enhancing customer experiences and decision-making processes.

360-Degree Camera Market Growth Factors and Trends:

The increasing demand for immersive and interactive content in various industries, including entertainment, tourism, and gaming, represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market across the globe. 360-degree cameras enable the creation of captivating virtual experiences, enhancing user engagement.

The growth of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR)technologies is bolstering the demand for 360-degree cameras. These cameras are crucial for capturing real-world environments and translating them into immersive virtual experiences, whether for gaming, training, or simulations. In the tourism and real estate sectors, 360-degree cameras are widely used for virtual property tours and travel experiences. These cameras offer potential buyers and travelers the opportunity to explore destinations and properties from the comfort of their homes, reducing the need for physical visits.

The rising need for enhanced security and surveillance solutions is prompting the adoption of 360-degree cameras. These cameras provide a broader field of view, reducing blind spots and improving monitoring capabilities in public spaces, businesses, and homes.

Continuous advancements in camera technology, including higher resolutions, better image stabilization, and improved low-light performance, are making 360-degree cameras more appealing to consumers and professionals alike.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

360-Degree Camera Companies:

.360fly

.Bubl Technology Inc.

.Gopro Inc.

.Insta360

.Kodak

.LG Electronics

.Nikon

.Nokia Corporation

.Panono

.Ricoh Company Ltd.

.Rylo

.Samsung Electronics

.Sony

.Xiaomi

360-Degree Camera Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Connectivity Type:

.Wired

.Wireless

Breakup by Resolution:

.HD

.UHD

Breakup by Camera Type:

.Single

.Professional

Breakup by Vertical:

.Media & Entertainment

.Consumer

.Military & Defense

.Travel & Tourism

.Automotive

.Commercial

.Healthcare

.Others

Breakup by Application:

.Traffic-Monitoring

.Grid Layout

.Aerial Scenery

.Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

.Online Stores

.Single-Brand Stores

.Multi-Brand Stores

Breakup by Region:

.North America

.Europe

.Asia Pacific

.Latin America

.Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

.Market Performance (2017-2022)

.Market Outlook (2023-2028)

.Market Trends

.Market Drivers and Success Factors

.Impact of COVID-19

.Value Chain Analysis

.Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

