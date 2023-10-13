Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market To Hit US$ 61.7 Billion By 2031 : Transparency Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market is expected to grow from US$ 34.1 Bn in 2020 to US$ 61.7 Bn by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2021-2031. Monoethylene glycol, a colorless and odorless syrupy liquid in its pure form, plays a pivotal role in various applications. These applications include serving as chemical intermediates for humectants, freezing point depression, solvents, resins, and solvent couplers. MEG is a fundamental component in the production of a wide range of products, such as automotive antifreeze, deicing fluids, asphalt emulsions, latex paints, heat transfer fluids, resins, leather and paper goods, electrolytic capacitors, textile fibers, and water-based adhesives.Get Sample Copy of the Report –The increasing utilization of monoethylene glycol in the textile industry is a pivotal driver of the global monoethylene glycol market during the forecast period (2021-2031). The demand for monoethylene glycol has significantly surged in the production of PET resins and polymer fabrics, particularly in emerging economies. This upsurge is driven by the rising need for polymers in the textile manufacturing industry, which benefits from the chemical and physical properties of monoethylene glycol, making it an ideal choice, especially in tropical climates.Furthermore, the rise in disposable income among urban populations in developing nations has also contributed to the growth of the monoethylene glycol market. The increased usage of monoethylene glycol in the manufacturing of a diverse range of packaging and textile solutions further propels the global monoethylene glycol market.The organic molecule mono ethylene glycol, commonly known as MEG, EG, 1, 2-ethanediol, or 1, 2-dihydroxyethane, has the chemical formula C2H6O2. Currently, MEG is mainly produced from fossil fuels, using ethylene as the starting material, but now the market for bio-based MEG is growingstrongly is largely driven by consumer desire for naturally derived products, the need to reduce carbon footprints and the increasing price volatility of petrochemical raw materials. The market for bio-based chemicals as a whole is growing at around 10% per annum and there is no doubt that the future of the MEG market will belong to bio-based MEG.Make an Enquiry before Buying –On the basis of End Users, Textiles is one of the very significant end users of the MEG market . Due to their incredibly high demand for polyester fibre and polyethylene terephthalate, China and India are APAC's top monoethylene glycol consumers.The list of key players operating in the Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market includes following names:Royal Dutch Shell Plc,SABIC,Dow Chemical Company,MEGlobal,Reliance Industries Limited,Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC),Indian Oil Corporation Limited,BASF SE,LyondellBasell Industries N.V.,GC Glycol Company Limited,SIBUR,NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION,ClariantMarket SegmentationThe market can be segmented based on its applications into:Polyester FiberPolyethylene Terephthalate (PET)AntifreezeOthers (including Intermediate Chemicals)Get Custom Research Report –Regions CoveredThe monoethylene glycol market encompasses the following regions:North AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle East & AfricaLatin AmericaDevelopments in Restorative Material Market Progress Trends and Growth OpportunitiesSales Insect Growth Regulator Market 2022-2031

