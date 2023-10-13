US-Based 'Reputation House' Sets Ambitious Plans For Portuguese Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Reputation House Logo

Reputation House

After achieving success in USA, Hong Kong, and UAE, Reputation House is planning to expand into the European market, with a particular focus on Portugal in 2024

LISBON, PORTUGAL, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The impact of the pandemic and widespread digitalization in Portugal has strengthened the increasing interest in online reputation management services in the local market. The global market for online reputation management services is projected to reach USD 3.4 billion (EUR 3.2 billion) by 2030. Experts in the field assert that a substantial 44% of a company's value is directly tied to its reliable reputation."The permanent digital transformation of the whole European region, with countries like Portugal in the lead, is ushering in cyber threats while presenting new opportunities for specialized technology companies to establish themselves in the regional market. At Web Summit 2023, we are wholeheartedly committed to contributing to the European success story. Here, we see an urgent need to address online reputation management for both the public and private sectors," said Dima Raketa, CEO of Reputation House.Web Summit 2023 will host one of the world's largest technology events, connecting people and ideas that are changing the world. Web Summit's mission has always been to create software that enables meaningful connections between CEOs, founders, investors, media, politicians, and cultural figureheads who are reshaping the world.Reputation House, one of the top 5 online performance and reputation management companies, is ready to discuss why and how online reputation management (ORM) has the potential to capture a significant market share by 2030. The Reputation House team will showcase their innovative solutions at Web Summit 2023 Lisbon at booth #0202-24.Dima stated, "The ORM industry is evolving rapidly to keep pace with the ever-changing digital world. To remain competitive, companies must adapt quickly, utilize cutting-edge technology, and create innovative solutions. The ability to seize opportunities and adapt to change is key to leadership in the dynamic field of reputation management, as well as in any other industry. Clearly, we are observing key trends such as increasing demand, industry maturity, and greater investment."About Reputation House:Reputation House, based in the USA, is one of the world's leading online reputation management agencies with offices in the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, and US. For over 10 years we have secured online reputation for more than 1000 international companies that include governments, corporations, companies, NGOs, and individuals.Reputation House is known for its expertise in enhancing and safeguarding online reputation, developing AI software to monitor, analyze and timely respond to mentions on the Internet, such as Reputation House App for large-scale online data analysis and My Reputation App for small businesses and personal use.

Denis P

Reputation House

e

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn