Mindcore Technologies Offers Special Cybersecurity Packages For Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Mindcore Technologies is marking Cybersecurity Awareness Month by introducing cybersecurity packages designed to protect businesses from cyber threats.

- Matt RosenthalDELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In celebration of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Mindcore Technologies , a leading provider of cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its exclusive Cybersecurity Awareness Month Special Packages. As the digital landscape continues to evolve and cyber threats become more sophisticated, it is crucial for organizations to prioritize cybersecurity. Mindcore Technologies aims to empower businesses of all sizes with cost-effective and comprehensive cybersecurity solutions.Throughout the month of October, Mindcore Technologies is offering a range of tailored cybersecurity packages designed to address the unique needs and challenges faced by businesses today. These packages encompass a wide array of services, including vulnerability assessments, threat intelligence, employee training, and 24/7 monitoring and support. By taking advantage of these packages, organizations can enhance their cybersecurity posture, safeguard sensitive data, and mitigate the risk of cyberattacks."At Mindcore Technologies, we believe that cybersecurity is not just a technology issue but a shared responsibility," said Matt Rosenthal , CEO of Mindcore Technologies. "Our Cybersecurity Awareness Month Special Packages are designed to make world-class cybersecurity accessible to organizations of all sizes. We are committed to equipping businesses with the tools and knowledge they need to protect their digital assets and thrive in today's interconnected world."To learn more about Mindcore Technologies' Cybersecurity Awareness Month Special Packages and take proactive steps toward enhancing your organization's cybersecurity, please visit

