Azerbaijan Holds First Meeting Of Working Group On Inflation And Price Monitoring (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The first meeting
of the Working Group on Inflation and Price Monitoring has been
held in Azerbaijan, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan said,
Trend reports.
"The agenda of the meeting, chaired by head of the Working Group
on Inflation and price monitoring, head of the Cabinet Office Rufat
Mammadov, included consideration of price changes in the consumer
market from January through September 2023, components of
inflation, including food and non-food products, paid services
rendered to the population, imports of products whose prices in the
domestic market have increased by more than 10 percent and factors
of their local origin," the Cabinet of Ministers said.
The group also considered world food prices and price dynamics
in the countries - major trading partners, the issues of price
index for imported products (import inflation), organization of
fairs at producer prices and sale of agricultural products,
measures taken to ensure a healthy competitive environment in the
domestic market, and adjustment of the price monitoring system used
by the relevant authorities.
The meeting highlighted downward trends in global inflation,
especially global food prices. The food price index in September
fell 10.7 percent over the past year, according to the latest data
released by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.
The head of the working group noted the decline in prices in the
world food markets, lower inflation in trading partner countries,
maintaining the exchange rate stability of Azerbaijan's balance of
payments surplus in the conditions of high oil prices and the
reducing effect of this factor on inflationary imports and
expectations. The Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of the
Republic of Azerbaijan "On strengthening anti-inflationary
measures" emphasized that a number of measures taken by relevant
government agencies over the last period, as well as seasonal
factors had a reducing effect on the inflation rate in Azerbaijan
in recent months.
The latest data of the State Statistics Committee shows that the
average annual inflation amounted to 10.9 percent from January
through September 2023. Annual inflation for this period amounted
to 5.1 percent. Taking into account anti-inflationary measures, the
Ministry of Economy forecasts average annual inflation at 9.5
percent by the end of 2023 in single-digit terms.
One of the main tasks set by the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan before the government is to achieve a single-digit
inflation rate by the end of the year. The established Working
Group on Inflation and Price Monitoring has also studied all the
reasons having an upward impact on prices and carried out the
necessary work on their elimination. In this regard, necessary
measures will be continued to maintain inflation within the limits
that do not harm macroeconomic and financial stability.
The project of the Competition Code is currently being discussed
in Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament), which is one of the most
important issues. Adoption of the Competition Code will define the
legal basis for entrepreneurs' activities in Azerbaijan under
conditions of healthy competition, which is of great importance
from the point of view of increasing favorable business environment
and promoting free entrepreneurship. The new code is also aimed at
protecting consumer rights and further improving the quality of
products and services.
At the end of the meeting, the head of the working group gave
appropriate instructions on the implementation of the Price
Tracking System to the relevant institutions.
It was also noted that in order to ensure a healthy competitive
environment in the domestic market, taking into account the high
rise in prices of some vegetable products observed in recent days,
the State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market under the
Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan will strengthen operational and
audit control measures against market entities that allow violation
of competition, market division and price manipulation, and strict
measures will be taken.
