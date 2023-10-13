One Civilian Dies, Another Injured Following Mine Explosion In Azerbaijani Fuzuli

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. A mine incident has occurred in the uncleared territory of Azerbaijan's Ashaghi Veysalli village, Fuzuli district, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) said, Trend reports.

Commenting on the incident, the agency noted that the explosion of an anti-tank mine killed truck driver Famil Abilov (born in 1987), and injured another driver Namaz Bayramov (born in 2000).

ANAMA once again urged citizens to act responsibly, avoid entering areas they are not familiar with and follow the required rules.

A total of 317 people became victims of mine terror in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war] between November 10, 2020, and September 19, 2023.

Of them, 63 people (civilian: 50; military: 13) were killed and 253 (civilian: 102; military: 152) were injured.