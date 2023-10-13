One Civilian Dies, Another Injured Following Mine Explosion In Azerbaijani Fuzuli

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. A mine incident
has occurred in the uncleared territory of Azerbaijan's Ashaghi
Veysalli village, Fuzuli district, the press service of the
Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and
Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) said, Trend reports.
Commenting on the incident, the agency noted that the explosion
of an anti-tank mine killed truck driver Famil Abilov (born in
1987), and injured another driver Namaz Bayramov (born in
2000).
ANAMA once again urged citizens to act responsibly, avoid
entering areas they are not familiar with and follow the required
rules.
A total of 317 people became victims of mine terror in the
territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation [in
the 2020 second Karabakh war] between November 10, 2020, and
September 19, 2023.
Of them, 63 people (civilian: 50; military: 13) were killed and
253 (civilian: 102; military: 152) were injured.
