President Ilham Aliyev Attends Limited Meeting Of CIS Heads Of State Council In Bishkek (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 13.
A meeting of
the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent
States (CIS) in a limited format has kicked off in Bishkek,
Trend reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is
attending the meeting.
President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov welcomed
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and other heads of state.
The heads of state posed together for photographs.
Will be updated
