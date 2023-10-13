Powers Of Azerbaijan's Central Bank May Be Expanded

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The authorities
of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) may get expanded, Trend reports.
This is reflected in the proposed amendments to the Law on
Central Bank.
According to the draft, in order to ensure stability and
sustainability of financial markets, the Central Bank, as well as
other financial market participants, will carry out licensing,
regulation and control of activities of payment organizations,
e-money organizations and payment system operators.
The CBA is the central bank of Azerbaijan. The headquarters of
the bank is located in Baku, Azerbaijan.
The National Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan was established
by Decree of Azerbaijani President on Establishment of the National
Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated February 11, 1992. The
National Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan was renamed to“The
Central Bank of Azerbaijan” upon enactment of the Referendum Act of
the Republic of Azerbaijan on“Making additions and amendments to
the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan” dated March 18,
2009.
MENAFN13102023000187011040ID1107236620
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.