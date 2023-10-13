Presidenst Of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan Discuss Border Delimitation And Demarcation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 13. President of
Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon
discussed issues related to the delimitation and demarcation of the
Kyrgyz-Tajik state border, Trend reports.
The discussion took place within the frame of the Council of
Heads of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) meeting in
Bishkek.
The leaders of both countries also addressed current matters
concerning Kyrgyz-Tajik bilateral cooperation. They exchanged views
on regional and international agendas and the upcoming CIS
summit.
Both heads of state emphasized the importance of maintaining
regular political dialogue to strengthen neighborly relations
between the two countries, expressing readiness for open and
comprehensive discussions on all aspects of bilateral
cooperation.
On October 2, 2023, in Kyrgyz Batken city, a joint meeting of
the government delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the
delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik State border was
held. Following the meeting, a protocol was signed, the details of
which were not disclosed.
As a result of negotiations from October 3 to October 8, 2023,
the topographic working groups of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed
on 43.32 km section of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border. The parties
will continue their work at the next meeting, which will take place
in Tajikistan.
The leaders of the CIS countries have arrived in Bishkek to
participate in the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the
CIS, both in a narrow and expanded format, on October 13. As a
result of the meeting, the signing of several documents is
planned.
