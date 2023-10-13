Turkmenistan And Kyrgyzstan Discuss Partnership Within CIS

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 13. Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan discussed deepening cooperation within
the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Trend reports.
The matter was discussed by President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr
Zhaparov and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov during
his visit to Bishkek to participate in the regular meeting of the
Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent
States.
During the meeting, the sides discussed a wide range of issues
of bilateral cooperation, including trade and economic cooperation,
cooperation in the energy sector, as well as the agenda of the
upcoming meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State.
Sadyr Zhaparov noted that Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance
to expansion and qualitative development of trade and economic
ties, considering Turkmenistan as a significant economic
partner.
He stated that over the past two years the trade turnover has
grown significantly, contacts between representatives of the
business community have intensified, as a result of which trade and
economic cooperation have been developing dynamically.
Furthermore, President of Kyrgyzstan indicated the interest of
the Kyrgyz side in further strengthening and increasing cooperation
with Turkmenistan, implementation of new promising projects in the
field of trade, investment and logistics to unlock this potential.
In this context, the role of the Intergovernmental Kyrgyz-Turkmen
commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and
humanitarian cooperation was outlined.
In turn, Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that the
decisions made, and the documents signed during the meeting of the
CIS Council of Heads of State will contribute to the expansion and
deepening of effective cooperation between the CIS countries.
Emphasizing that Kyrgyzstan is a brotherly nation for
Turkmenistan, he conveyed a willingness to sustain productive
collaboration with Kyrgyzstan in all domains of shared concern,
encompassing the trade and economic realm.
Berdimuhamedov expressed contentment with the growing level of
bilateral trade between the two countries, underscoring the
necessity to uphold this momentum and explore fresh avenues for its
continued expansion.
Meanwhile, the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan
and Kyrgyzstan continues to strengthen, focusing on strengthening
economic, political and cultural ties. Both countries actively
cooperate in trade, energy and transport, which contributes to
strengthening regional stability and prosperity.
