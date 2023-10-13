Turkmenistan And Kyrgyzstan Discuss Partnership Within CIS

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 13. Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan discussed deepening cooperation within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Trend reports.

The matter was discussed by President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov during his visit to Bishkek to participate in the regular meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

During the meeting, the sides discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation, including trade and economic cooperation, cooperation in the energy sector, as well as the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State.

Sadyr Zhaparov noted that Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to expansion and qualitative development of trade and economic ties, considering Turkmenistan as a significant economic partner.

He stated that over the past two years the trade turnover has grown significantly, contacts between representatives of the business community have intensified, as a result of which trade and economic cooperation have been developing dynamically.

Furthermore, President of Kyrgyzstan indicated the interest of the Kyrgyz side in further strengthening and increasing cooperation with Turkmenistan, implementation of new promising projects in the field of trade, investment and logistics to unlock this potential. In this context, the role of the Intergovernmental Kyrgyz-Turkmen commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and humanitarian cooperation was outlined.

In turn, Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that the decisions made, and the documents signed during the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State will contribute to the expansion and deepening of effective cooperation between the CIS countries.

Emphasizing that Kyrgyzstan is a brotherly nation for Turkmenistan, he conveyed a willingness to sustain productive collaboration with Kyrgyzstan in all domains of shared concern, encompassing the trade and economic realm.

Berdimuhamedov expressed contentment with the growing level of bilateral trade between the two countries, underscoring the necessity to uphold this momentum and explore fresh avenues for its continued expansion.

Meanwhile, the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan continues to strengthen, focusing on strengthening economic, political and cultural ties. Both countries actively cooperate in trade, energy and transport, which contributes to strengthening regional stability and prosperity.