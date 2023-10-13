Projection Of Average Annual Inflation In Azerbaijan By End Of Year Revealed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Average annual
inflation in Azerbaijan is projected at a single-digit level of 9.5
percent by the end of 2023, Trend reports.
This was announced at a meeting of the Working Group on
inflation and price monitoring.
One of the main tasks set by the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan before the government is to achieve a single-digit
inflation rate by the end of the year.
In addition, the established Working Group on monitoring of
inflation and prices has also studied all the reasons having an
increasing influence on prices. In this regard, the necessary
measures will be continued to maintain inflation within the limits
not damaging macroeconomic and financial stability.
