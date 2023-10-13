Explosion In Melitopol In Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied by Russian troops Melitopol, in the Zaporizhzhia region, an explosion occurred this morning.
Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"An explosion in Melitopol. Either the enemy is proving its analogousness, or the racists are in trouble again," he wrote.
As reported, in the temporarily occupied Melitopol, the invaders began repairing and assembling drones in vocational schools, involving children.
