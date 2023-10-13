Five Drinking Water Wells Launched In Snihurivka Community In Mykolaiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Five drinking water wells have been launched in the de-occupied Snihurivka community in the Mykolaiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Snihurivka City Military Administration Ivan Kukhta on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"In Snihurivka, the grand opening and launch of five wells in three neighborhoods of the city took place, which will provide water to residents: at 'Sim Vetry', 'Lisopryladnyk' and Ptahofabryka," Kukhta wrote.

Kukhta thanked 'the Ranok Vidrodzhennia' Charitable Foundation, which financed the drilling of the wells, and representatives of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for installing the Rozhniv Tower in the 'Sim Vetriv' neighborhood.

As reported, as a result of the explosion of the Kakhovka dam in the de-occupied Snihurivka community in the Mykolaiv region, the water level in the Ingulets River rose by six meters, flooding drinking water wells.