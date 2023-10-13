Russians Hit Pokrovsk This Morning: One Killed, 12 Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One person was killed and 12 people were injured in the enemy shelling of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, on Friday morning.

“In the morning, the Russians attacked Pokrovsk. According to preliminary information, as of 10:00, one person was killed. Twelve people were injured, two administrative buildings were partially destroyed,” the State Emergency Service posted on Telegram .

The units of the State Emergency Service rescued three people from the rubble.

As reported, Russian troops killed three people and injured eight more in Donetsk region yesterday.

Photos: State Emergency Service