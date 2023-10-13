President's Office Outlines Main Conditions For Investment Inflow

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The main condition for the investment inflow for the country's recovery is the minimization of military risks and structural reforms.

"Undoubtedly, the best military insurance, the cheapest for the whole world and for Ukraine, will be joining NATO. The arrival of investments after the war depends not only on victory but also on security guarantees. And not for a year or two, but for 20-30 years. Because large investment projects have significant payback horizons," said Rostyslav Shurma, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Ukrinform learned from the Office.

Business is also interested in access to markets, he noted.

"So far, we have access to the European Union market for a limited period of time," Shurma explained.

"Of course, it makes the work of existing enterprises much easier. But no one will build a plant or factory, realizing that your access to the main sales market can be closed in half a year. The domestic Ukrainian market will not be able to ensure the sale of significant volumes of products. The main value of Ukraine is our possibility to become a reshoring zone, where the production of dozens of industries from Southeast Asia can be transferred for further supply to Europe. But for this, access to the European market must be guaranteed," Shurma noted.

Another extremely important condition for attracting investment is structural reforms.

"I think that no one has any illusions that neighboring countries are not only our partners but also our competitors. We will face competition for the localization of production. And here any company thinking about where to open its headquarters considers a whole set of factors, such as a transparent law enforcement and judicial system, as well as the level of taxes, which should be quite competitive," Shurma said.

According to the Deputy Head of the President's Office, after the victory, accession to NATO and the implementation of all other listed conditions, economic growth in the country may exceed 10% per year.