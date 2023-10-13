Ukraine Exports More Than 7.5 Million Tons Of Grains, Pulses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the 2023/2024 marketing year (from July 1 to October 13, 2023), Ukraine has exported 7.545 million tons of grains and legumes.

The press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine reported this, according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that in the current marketing year Ukraine has already exported: 3.844 million tonnes of wheat, 644 thousand tonnes of barley, 0.8 thousand tonnes of rye and 2.94 million tonnes of corn.

For comparison, from July 1 to October 14, 2022/2023, Ukraine exported 10.535 million tonnes of grains and pulses, including: 3.842 million tonnes of wheat, 895 thousand tonnes of barley, 4.7 thousand tonnes of rye and 5.76 million tonnes of corn.

In 12 days of October 2023, Ukraine exported 792 thousand tonnes of grains and pulses (in the first 14 days of October last year - 1.842 mln tonnes), including: 510 thousand tons of wheat (801 thousand tons in October last year), 22 thousand tons of barley (121 thousand tons), 255 thousand tons of corn (916 thousand tons). In October of this year, Ukraine did not export rye, while in the first 14 days of October last year, 0.4 thousand tons were exported.

In 2023/2024 MY, as of October 13, Ukraine exported 39 thousand tons of flour (30 thousand tons were exported in the same period of 2022/2023 MY).

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine exported almost 49 mln tonnes of grains and legumes in the 2022/2023 marketing year (from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023).