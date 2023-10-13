Heydar Aliyev Center To Host Republic-Wide Knowledge Contest

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Heydar Aliyev Center will host a republic-wide knowledge contest on October 18.

The IX Republic-wide Knowledge Contest "Heydar Aliyev and History of Azerbaijan" is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center with support of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Science and Education, Azernews reports.

The project, which has already become a tradition, is aimed at studying and highlighting the history of Azerbaijan, as well as the life, activity and heritage of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, whose 100th anniversary is celebrated this year.

Participants will test their knowledge on topics "Childhood and youth of Heydar Aliyev", "Heydar Aliyev and years of Azerbaijan's independence", "Heydar Aliyev and Garabagh truths", "Triumphal march of Azerbaijani Army in the Second Garabagh War" and other topics.

At the preparation stage, the teams took part in training sessions organized at the Heydar Aliyev Center. They familiarized themselves with archive materials kept at the Heydar Aliyev Museum.

Each higher education institution will be represented by a six-member team at the contest. Based on the jury's assessment, the teams that take 1st, 2nd and 3rd places will be awarded.