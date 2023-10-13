Heydar Aliyev Center To Host Republic-Wide Knowledge Contest

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Heydar Aliyev Center will host a republic-wide knowledge contest
on October 18.
The IX Republic-wide Knowledge Contest "Heydar Aliyev and
History of Azerbaijan" is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center
with support of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Science and Education, Azernews reports.
The project, which has already become a tradition, is aimed at
studying and highlighting the history of Azerbaijan, as well as the
life, activity and heritage of National Leader of the Azerbaijani
people Heydar Aliyev, whose 100th anniversary is celebrated this
year.
Participants will test their knowledge on topics "Childhood and
youth of Heydar Aliyev", "Heydar Aliyev and years of Azerbaijan's
independence", "Heydar Aliyev and Garabagh truths", "Triumphal
march of Azerbaijani Army in the Second Garabagh War" and other
topics.
At the preparation stage, the teams took part in training
sessions organized at the Heydar Aliyev Center. They familiarized
themselves with archive materials kept at the Heydar Aliyev
Museum.
Each higher education institution will be represented by a
six-member team at the contest. Based on the jury's assessment, the
teams that take 1st, 2nd and 3rd places will be awarded.
