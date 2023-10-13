Azerbaijani Ambassador Delivered Lecture To Students Of Ibero-American University

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani Ambassador to Mexico Mammad Talibov has delivered a
lecture to students of the International Relations Department of
the Ibero-American University located in Leon, Guanajuato, Azernews reports.
This university is considered the most prestigious and
well-known higher education institution in the country.
At the meeting, which was held with the participation of the
management and teaching staff of the mentioned university,
Ambassador Mammad Talibov informed the participants of the event
about the history of Azerbaijan.
It was noted that the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, which was
proclaimed in 1918 and today Azerbaijan is the legal successor, was
the first democratic republic in the Muslim World in the East.
Detailed information was also given about Azerbaijan's rich
culture, the difficulties it faced in the first years of regaining
independence in the 1990s, and the successful path of development
in a short period of time.
The Azerbaijani diplomat also spoke about the new realities in
the region after the end of the former conflict, the history of the
Armenian aggression, the difficulties that Azerbaijan faced during
30 years of occupation, double standards, and then the 44-day War
and its consequences, the ongoing peace process, the large-scale
reconstruction and restoration works carried out in the liberated
territories, the measures taken for the safe return of former
IDPs.
The Ambassador also filled the participants in on bilateral ties
between Mexico and Azerbaijan, recent mutual visits, expansion of
cooperation opportunities between the two countries in culture,
tourism, and other spheres, as well as educational opportunities,
internships, and scholarship programs for foreign students in our
country.
