President Ilham Aliyev Attends Meeting Of CIS Heads Of State Council In Bishkek

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth
of Independent States (CIS) has kicked off in Bishkek.
President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov welcomed
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
The heads of state posed together for photographs.
MENAFN13102023000195011045ID1107236600
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.