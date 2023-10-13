President Of Northern Cyprus: I Am Very Proud To Be In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) I am very proud to be in Baku.
President of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar said during his speech
at an exhibition organized within the Days of Culture and
Presentation of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in Baku, Azernews reports.
President said his visit to Baku was of great importance for the
further development of relations with Azerbaijan:
"Northern Cyprus is still continuing its struggle. The Turkish
people of Cyprus have been sanctioned in all fields. The resistance
shown by our people to these Sanctions is commendable. Azerbaijan
has also given many martyrs for its independence. It has fought
many battles. The victory in Garabagh once again showed the
strength of our brothers to the whole world".
