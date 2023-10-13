Driver Dies In Anti-Tank Mine Explosion

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On 13 October 2023, a mine explosion occurred in the area of Ashaghi Veysalli village of Fuzuli district, in the territory not cleared of mines, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) said in a joint statement, Azernews reports.

According to preliminary information, the driver of a Gazel vehicle Abilov Famil son of Ilyas, born in 1987, was killed and the driver of a Kamaz truck Bayramov Namaz son of Nabadi, born in 2000, was injured as a result of the explosion of an anti-tank mine.

ANAMA once again urges citizens to behave responsibly, not to enter unfamiliar places, and to follow the necessary rules.