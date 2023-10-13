DPRK Slams U.S. For Persistent Deployment Of Nuclear Strategic Assets Into Korean Peninsula

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SEOUL, Oct 13 (NNN-YONHAP) – The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), slammed the United States for its persistent deployment of nuclear strategic assets into the Korean Peninsula, denouncing the move as“an undisguised military provocation,” driving the situation to an irrevocable catastrophe.

KCNA published the commentary, a day after the nuclear-powered USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier, arrived at South Korea's south-eastern port of Busan, following trilateral naval drills involving the United States, South Korea and Japan.

The article stressed, the gravity of the security situation was exacerbated by the latest U.S. move, saying, the U.S. deployment of a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier proved“the U.S. scheme for nuclear attack on the DPRK” and“the outbreak of a nuclear war has come to the fore.”

The DPRK's stated doctrine on using nuclear weapons has allowed the country to take necessary actions, in case it is under a nuclear attack or it is determined the country is facing an imminent nuclear attack, the article warned.

It also reiterated that the DPRK armed forces would thoroughly deter and repel the frantic moves by Washington and its followers, to ignite a nuclear war on the peninsula.

Carrier Strike Group 5, which includes the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, will stay at the naval base in Busan for five days from yesterday to Monday.– NNN-YONHAP