Coco Peat And Coir Products Manufacturers, Exporters & Suppliers In India

Chithu Group , established by M K Subramaniam in late 2004, carries an illustrious history in the coconut trading industry, spanning back to 1975. With a comprehensive business model, Chithu Cocos offers end-to-end services, encompassing every stage of the coconut journey. From frequent tree harvesting, occurring every 45 days, to efficient dehusking processes and skillful management of coconut and husk sales through our well-established distribution channel, we ensure a seamless experience. At our dedicated manufacturing facility, we specialize in a diverse range of products, including Raw coconut , white coir , brown coir , and coco peat blocks .

Chithu Group offers a comprehensive suite of services that covers every aspect of the coconut journey. From regular tree harvesting every 45 days to efficient dehusking processes and expert management of coconut and husk sales through a well-established distribution network, Chithu Group ensures a seamless experience for its customers.

What sets Chithu Group apart is its unwavering commitment to extensive research before introducing coir products to the market. This dedication to delivering exceptional quality has earned the company a prominent position as one of India's leading coir manufacturers. By combining deep industry knowledge, rigorous research, and innovative approaches, Chithu Group consistently meets the evolving demands of its customers, providing them with reliable and sustainable coir solutions.

Chithu Group has also made a mark as a distinguished coir exporter in India, known for its uncompromising quality and timely delivery. The company's meticulous attention to detail and stringent quality control measures ensure that its coir products consistently exceed the expectations of its valued clients.

Over the years, Chithu Group has witnessed remarkable growth. Starting with just 20 laborers and sourcing from 15 farmers on 100 acres of land, it has grown into a registered entity known as 'Chithu Cocos,' employing 220 dedicated laborers and collaborating with 200 procurement farms, overseeing an extensive landholding of approximately 3500 acres.

Chithu Pith Block Unit, a part of Chithu Group, actively engages in domestic sales and serves as a trusted supplier to traders and entities involved in the export market. The company caters to a wide range of customers, ensuring its high-quality pith blocks reach both local and international markets through various channels.

As a leading coco peat manufacturer in India To maintain exceptional quality standards, Chithu Group sources raw materials exclusively from its sister company, Chithu Cocos, ensuring complete control over the supply chain. This meticulous approach allows Chithu Group to produce an impressive daily quantity of 100,000 husks, surpassing industry averages by a significant margin.

At Chithu Group, a dedicated team of passionate professionals, from skilled laborers to experienced managers, works harmoniously to ensure the highest quality standards in coir manufacturing and exporting processes. Their collective talent and commitment drive the company forward, striving to deliver exceptional coir products and exceed customer expectations.

Chithu Group has garnered praise from international buyers, with David Mitchell, a buyer from Germany, stating, "Exceptional products, unbeatable service, and a true partnership in every sense. That's what Chithu Group represents to me. Their coir solutions have transformed the way I approach my agricultural projects."

As Chithu Group continues to play a pivotal role in promoting the global recognition of Indian coir products, it remains committed to upholding its reputation for excellence and innovation.

