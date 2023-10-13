Drone Subs Turning Seabeds Into Future Battlefields

(MENAFN- Asia Times) A 12-tonne fishing boat weighs anchor three kilometers off the port of Adelaide. A small crew huddles over a miniature submarine, activates the controls, primes the explosives, and releases it into the water. The underwater drone uses sensors and sonar to navigate towards its pre-programmed target: the single, narrow port channel responsible for the state's core fuel supply ...

You can guess the rest. A blockage, an accident, an explosion – any could be catastrophic for Australia, a country that conducts 99% of trade by sea and imports more than 90% of its fuel.

As drone submarines or“uncrewed underwater vehicles” (UUVs) become cheaper, more common and more sophisticated, Australia's 34,000 kilometers of coastline will face a significant future threat.

What can be done? Our assessment – validated through workshops with experts from across Australia – shows the same technologies can aid our maritime security, if we build them into our planning from now on.

Seabed warfare

Australia is not alone in its rising concern for submarine security. In 2022, France launched its Seabed Warfare Strategy to address autonomous underwater maritime threats. In February 2023, NATO established an Undersea Infrastructure Coordination Cell in response to the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas line in September 2022.

The war in Ukraine has seen relatively small, cheap aerial drones play an outsized role. At a smaller scale, underwater drones have also enabled Ukraine to conduct asymmetric attacks on Russian forces.

Current drones can be used in intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, mine countermeasures, antisubmarine warfare, electronic warfare, underwater sensor grid development and special operations, among other things.

In April, North Korea claimed to have tested a nuclear-capable underwater attack drone designed to destroy naval vessels and ports. Photo: AP / Lee Jin-man



However, their capabilities are likely to expand. China's Haidou-1 project dived to a record depth of 10,908 meters.