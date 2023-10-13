Singapore Leadership Development Program Market Forecast: 14.0% CAGR Expected From 2023 To 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The surging adoption of AR & VR in the education sector for customized learning is anticipated to boost the Singapore leadership development program market.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As per newly released data by Future Market Insights (FMI), the Singapore leadership development program market is expected to be worth US$ 176 Million in 2023. Over the assessment period, leadership development program demand in Singapore is likely to surge at 14% CAGR. By 2033, total market valuation is projected to reach US$ 655 Million.The Singapore leadership development program industry is undergoing remarkable growth, fuelled by various factors that are reshaping the industry.One of the key drivers is the increasing demand for skilled and knowledgeable executives in a global and competitive business environment, as well as the need for continuing education and professional development among existing executives.Singapore's leadership development program is expected to thrive rapidly during the projection period, driven by increasing demand for effective leadership development solutions in a rapidly changing and competitive business environment.Get Ahead with Our Sample Report:Further, technological advancements in online and digital learning platforms have made it easier for executives to participate in leadership development programs without having to take time off from their jobs or travel to physical locations.Various firms and organizations are investing in leadership development programs as they realize the importance of these programs in improving leadership potential and promoting innovation.Key Takeaways from the Singapore Leadership Development Program Market Study:Singapore leadership development program demand is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 0% during the forecast period.By 2033, the Singapore leadership development program industry is projected to reach US$ 655Based on program participants, business owners segment accounted for a dominant share of ~3% in 2022.By learner type, individual/private learners segment dominated the market with a revenue share of ~6% in 2022.In terms of mode of learning, virtual segment is gaining traction and it is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of ~15.5% during the forecast period.“The Singapore leadership development program industry is poised for continued growth due to the increasing demand for skilled and knowledgeable executives in the business environment as well as the need for continuing education and professional development.” – Opines Sneha Verghese, Senior Consultant for Consumer Goods and Products at Future Market Insights (FMI).Request for our Comprehensive Research Methodology to Understand the Market:Key Companies Profiled:McKinsey & CompanyBain & CompanyBoston Consulting GroupDeloitteKPMGPrice Waterhouse and CoopersAccentureErnst & Young LLPBooz Allen HamiltonMercer LLCNational University of SingaporeSingapore Management UniversityNanyang Technological UniversityNational Institute of Education SingaporeINSEAD International Business SchoolKey leadership development program providers are focusing on forming alliances and partnerships with universities to diversify their course offerings and meet the needs of a growing customer base. They are also integrating advanced technologies to gain an upper hand in the market.Recent developments:In 2023, the National University of Singapore collaborated with Emeritus, an edTech startup that provides accessible and affordable educational programs.Build A Future-Ready Business - Buy Now to Embrace Innovation and Ensure Enduring Success:Singapore Leadership Development Program Market by CategoryBy Program Participants:Business-OwnersJunior/Entry-level EmployeesManagersMid-level EmployeesSenior ExecutivesStudentsBy Learner Type:Group/Small Team LearnersIndividual/Private LearnersBy Duration:1 to 3 Month3 to 6 Month6 Month to 1 Yrs.More than 1 Yrs.By Mode of Learning:ClassroomVirtualBlendedAbout Consumer Product Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)The consumer product team at Future Market Insights (FMI) provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfill the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalog of more than 500 reports pertaining to the latest statistics and analysis from the consumer product industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement.AuthorSneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments pertaining to Consumer Retail Goods.Her work is primarily focused on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations, technology projects, and driving successful implementations. She has helped create insightful, relevant analysis of Food & Beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail, and manufacturer research perspective. She has also been involved in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.Explore FMI's Extensive Ongoing Coverage on the Consumer Product Domain:Australia leadership development program market size is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% in the review period 2023 to 2033. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 1,549.64 million in 2023 to US$ 3,635.63 million by 2033. It was valued at US$ 1,427.62 million at the end of 2022.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. 