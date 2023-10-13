Eagle LASERS Elevates The Future Of Metal Cutting At Blechexpo 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eagle Lasers will showcase their upgraded iNspire fiber laser cutter and automation systems at BLECHEXPO 2023, the global sheet metal processing trade show.

- Camillo Brena, Marketing Director, EagleWALCZ, VERONA, POLAND, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Eagle Lasers' ongoing iNspire The World Metal Tour is gearing up to make a resounding impact at BLECHEXPO. This year's edition of the leading global trade show for sheet metal processing will take place from November 7th to 10th at Messe Stuttgart.Eagle Lasers will be located in Hall 5, Stand 5303, showcasing the upgraded version of their flagship iNspire fiber laser cutter, alongside loading/unloading and storage automation systems. The new iNspire features improved flexibility, remote fault detection, enhanced usability, and energy-saving technology, aligning with industry trends such as digital integration, user experience, and sustainability. Eagle's proprietary automation is designed for seamless integration with their laser cutting machines, allowing for streamlined material handling, modular space-saving configurations, and 24/7 productivity."In line with our commitment to advancing sheet metal processing and our recently launched High Five Concept, our innovations this year address the five key aspects of efficient sheet metal cutting: High Performance, High Usability, High Productivity, High Reliability, and, as a result, High Profits. We're excited to introduce the enhanced iNspire at BLECHEXPO 2023," said Camillo Brena, Marketing Director at Eagle Lasers.Eagle invites all industry stakeholders to stop by their booth at Messe Stuttgart, where they'll have a chance to explore cutting-edge technology firsthand and get answers to all their inquiries.For more information about Eagle LasersFor all details regarding BLECHEXPO 2023

