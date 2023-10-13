On A Quest: With Jaswant Received A Standing Ovation Following Its Premiere In Portugal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Eduardo Paulo Cruz, Vice-DirectorHOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- At the 11th Finisterra Arrábida Art & Tourism Festival on October 11, Jaswant Dev Shrestha 's travel exploration series "On A Quest: with Jaswant ." premiered. The Cineteatro Municipal João Mota Theatre was filled to capacity, and the audience showered Jaswant and Carlos with a standing ovation that lasted for three minutes.Shrestha struggled to hold back tears. "On A Quest: with Jaswant" (Season 1) has been in production for the last four years. It was the most anticipated screening event of this year's lineup, and the premiere lived up to the hype, bringing 200-plus audience under the same roof, sitting through all six episodes of screening and Q & A that lasted for 3 hours.Over the Festival's 11-year history, the Finisterra Arrábida Art & Tourism Festival has become a global travel and tourism celebration. Its red carpets, lavish parties, and stunning Atlantic backdrops in the city of Sesimbra have become a must-place to promote countries and cultures. The Film Festival is supported by Arrábida Film Commission and the City of Sesimbra.

