India Injection Molding Machine Market: Projected To Reach US$ 1,537.4 Million By 2033 With An 8.1% CAGR Soar

India's thriving automotive sector fuels the injection molding machine industry's growth, acting as a catalyst for expansion.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the India injection molding machines industry size is expected to reach US$ 707.3 million in 2023. Over the projection period from 2023 to 2033, sales of injection molding machines are likely to rise at 8.1% CAGR. By 2033, total market size is projected to reach US$ 1,537.4 million by 2033.Growing usage of injection molding machines across various sectors and rising popularity of multicomponent molding are key factors expected to drive India market.Injection molding machines are progressively offering multicomponent molding, which entails the injection of two or more different materials or the same material with different colors into a single mold to produce a single integrated part with multiple components.Multicomponent molding offers a higher level of flexibility in the manufacturing process and the ability to produce more complex parts that consist of two or more materials, colors, and textures.Multicomponent molding can be achieved through 3 commonly used processes, namely co-injection molding, over molding, or sandwich molding, which enable reduced assembly time and material waste, as well as enhanced end-product quality.Request for a sample of this research report:Multicomponent molding is increasingly being used in various sectors like healthcare, automotive, electronics & electrical, etc. For instance, toothbrushes, razor handles, and multi-colored tail lights for vehicles are all produced using multicomponent molding.The increasing consumption of multi-material products in the day-to-day life of the population is raising the demand for multicomponent molding, consequently opening new arrays of opportunities for the injection molding machine industry in India.Key Takeaways of India Injection Molding Machines MarketIndia injection molding machine industry is projected to total a valuation of US$ 1,537.4 million by 2033.Injection molding machine sales in India are likely to soar at 1% CAGR during the assessment period.By automation, hydraulic segment is anticipated to hold around 6% share of the India market by 2023.By clamping force, above 2000 clamping force segment is projected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 496.5 million by 2033.By material, plastic segment is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 1,080.8 million in 2033.“Injection molding machines are widely used in the manufacturing sector for producing a variety of plastic products, from small components to large automotive items. The increasing demand for automated systems is driving productivity across sectors such as automotive, packaging, and consumer goods. It is a key factor that is expected to continue pushing growth in this market.” Says, Ismail Sutaria, Principal consultant at Future Market InsightsRising Inclination Towards All Electric Machines Stimulating the Market Growth:All-electric injection molding machines are highly energy-efficient since all of their operations are powered only by electric motors, which eliminates the need for hydraulic fluid and lowers energy usage.Servo motors are used in all-electric injection molding machines to regulate the machines' movements and the injection process, resulting in great speed, precision, and repeatability.With faster cycle durations and better production rates than their counterparts, all-electric injection molding machines are built to operate at higher speeds. As these machines have fewer moving parts, they also generate much less noise, leading to a more silent production process.Growing adoption of all-electric injection molding machines across various sectors due to their additional benefits is expected to stimulate market growth in India through 2033.Who is Winning?D&M Enterprises,Electronica Plastic,Engel Machinery India,Hikon India,Jagmohan PLA Match,Kanath Engineering,Polymechplast Machines,Pratishna Engineers,S&T Plastic Machines,Windsor Machinesothersare prominent injection molding machine manufacturers in India. By Automation:All ElectricHydraulicHybridBy Clamping Force:Between 1500-2000Above 2000By Material:PlasticMetalRubberCeramicBy End Use:AutomotivePackagingElectronicsHealthcareConsumer GoodsBuilding & ConstructionIndia Injection Molding Machines Market ReportFuture Market Insights (FMI), in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the India injection molding machine industry, analyzing historical demand from 2017 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.The study reveals growth projections on the India injection molding machines market based on automation (all electric, hydraulic, and hybrid), clamping force (between 1500 to 2000, and above 2000), material (plastic, metal, rubber, and ceramic), and end use (automotive, packaging, electronics, healthcare, consumer goods, and building & construction).AuthorIsmail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.Explore Trending Reports of PackagingInjection Blow Molding Machine Market Size : The global market is expected to be valued at US$ 2,456.2 Million in 2022, expected to reach US$ 3,670.9 Million by 2032.Europe Injection Molding Machines Market Share : The market size is expected to surge at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2033, And to expand from US$ 3,475.3 million in 2023 to US$ 5,288.9 million by 2033.

